GALLERY 3 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Leah and Lucy from Edgeworthstown saying hi to the Stakems and O'Haras

This is Amber McManus from Longford town with her gaga, Jim Reilly from Killeshandra, Co Cavan. This was taken the last time she seen him at Christmas and she misses him so much. She talks to him on the phone everyday. 'Gaga I can't wait to see you again and we can watch the clock together and read my books. I love you so much, from Amber xx

Hello to our grandparents, Granny and grandad Marion and James Twaddle from Trillick a Curry, Longford. And to our nanny and grandad, Rosaleen and Declan McKeown, up in Dunleer. Co Louth who we miss so much. We can't wait to see them when this is all over and give them a big hug and have big party and get toys. Love Bobby, Jamie and Abbie Twaddle from Stonepark

We wish to say a big hello to Granny and Grandad Murphy in Carra, Granard. We miss them loads but will see them soon. Lots of love, hugs and kisses from from Aoibhe, Ornaith, Lauren and Daithi Murphy in Castleknock, Dublin

Pia O'Gorman from Ballyleague misses her nana and grandad Pat and Dee Hussey (Direct Heating & Plumbing) in Longford town. And her granny and grandad in Letterkenny, Co Donegal Kieran and Maria O' Gorman so much. She can't wait to have lots of cuddles and chats soon. Lots of love Pia x

Brody and Isabella Rogers, Ballymahon, would like to say happy birthday to their nanna. They miss their nanna and pappa, Alan and Regina Gough, very much! And their "pappa with the people", Liam Rogers, in Costello's nursing home...Love you all to the moon and back. Isabella is celebrating her first birthday on April 13 and we're very sad we won't be able to have our family around for a party and can't wait to celebrate when all this is over

Just wanna say a massive hello to my favourite nana Anna Bennett in Longford town who has been taking exceptional care of me since my Mammy returned to work as a children's nurse in December. Dad is also working throughout this awful pandemic. Unfortunately we are all now practising safe and social distancing and its really hard not seeing my Nana and my doggie Widget and my uncle Gary. We face time everyday but it's not the same as Nana's warm snuggly hugs and sloppy kisses. Looking forward to lots more play dates, fun adventures and sleepovers when all this is over. Lots of hugs, kisses and cuddles... Caolán Gallogly xxxx

Dear Grandad / Gaga McCabe, We are really missing visiting you and you visiting us. We'll have a big celebration when the coronavirus goes away! Stay safe. Love; Lorna, Emma, Conor, Ciara & Ella McCabe, and Emily & Lauren Earley. XxX Mullinalaghta