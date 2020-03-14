GALLERY| Longford’s The Voice Teens winner crowned

Edgeworthstown Community Centre was the scene over the weekend, as Longford’s The Voice Teens was held.

A singing competition for 13-19 year-olds, Blind auditions took place on Saturday & Sunday, February 8 & 9, with the grand final on Saturday, March 7. Judges for the competition were Mark Prunty, Sharyn Ward and Ross McNerney. Mentors were Colm O'Reilly, Jordi O'Rourke, Aisling Rynn, Denise McNamara Flood and David Kiernan.

Finalists on the night were Katie Smith, Sarah Haughey, Katie Ayers, Oonagh O'Ferrell, Phoebe Cork, Mark McCormack, Lily Higgins, Cathal Higgins, Alex Sheridan, Stanka Pompova, Maria Ledwith, Brendan Rynn, Shauna McGrath, Jaden Hussey, Cian Murray, Lorraine Moore and Molly O'Sullivan.

The winner of the competition was revealed on the night as Katie Ayers, who won €500 in the process and was a member of mentor Colm O'Reilly's team.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

