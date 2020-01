Killoe GAA

Killoe ladies players enjoying themselves at the Killoe GAA dinner dance in the Longford Arms Hotel

Killoe GAA

Jim McGoldrick and Chairperson Gerry Hagan celebrate Sean Connolly success with Mícheal Kenny

Killoe GAA

The McGoldrick family celebrate the Sean Connolly success

Killoe GAA

Mickey Quinn, Longford team captain and Colm Murray, Vice Chairperson Longford GAA, with the O'Byrne Cup following Longford's great win over Offaly earlier that day

Killoe GAA

Killoe ladies Michelle Tully presents Orla Toher Chairperson Killoe Ladies with an award in appreciation of her dedication to the club

Killoe GAA

Aidan Brady, team selector, and his wife Anne celebrate with the Sean Connolly Cup

Killoe GAA

Mickey Quinn, Longford team captain and Colm Murray, Vice Chairperson Longford GAA, with the O'Byrne Cup following Longford's great win over Offaly earlier that day

Killoe GAA

The Toher family pictured with their many awards at the Killoe GAA dinner dance

Killoe GAA

Killoe Under 20 team members pictured together at the Killoe GAA dinner dance on Saturday night in the Longford Arms Hotel

Killoe GAA

Gavin Hughes celebrated his 21st birthday along with his brother Liam and mother Jackie at the Killoe GAA dinner dance