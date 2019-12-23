GALLERY | Kids Paradise Nativity Play brings lots of Christmas cheer to the patients of St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford

The children of Kids Paradise visited St Joseph’s to put on their Nativity Play. The children all brought in toys so they could interact with the patients after the show. Bella Baxter, in this photo, asked her Mammy to knit a blanket because she wanted to give it to someone. She picked this lovely lady who was so proud to have received it for Christmas. Also in the photo is Elizabeth Yorke of Kids Paradise Montessori, Stonepark