Longford Leader gallery: Arva folk celebrate opening of refurbished community hall

There were plenty of smiling faces in Arva last Friday night as locals got their first look at the town's newly refurbished community hall.

After umpteen months of painstaking behind the scenes efforts, the end product was finally revealed amid much fanfare and celebration.

Music and speeches on the night were as timeless as they were gratifying.

Less than 24 hours later, the hall held its first major public function as Santa made his annual appearance for the turning on of the Christmas lights.

Festive celebrations apart, this was very much an emblem of community spirit and togetherness at its very best.