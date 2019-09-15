Longford Leader Gallery: Foróige Futures Programme officially launched at Moyne Community School

The launch of the Foroíge Futures Project Longford/Leitrim took Place in Moyne Community School on Tuesday last, September 3 and was a great day of celebration for both counties.

Moyne Community School provided the ideal rural location for the launch and encapsulated the rural concept of the project.

The launch provided an opportunity for young people, members of the public, teachers, organisations and the community members to learn about the project and how they can get involved.

Rachael Murphy, Director of Support Services Foróige provided an overview of the visions and hopes of the Foróige Futures Project while Sean Campbell, CEO Foróige provided an insight into Foróige as an organisation and expressed his excitement at the potential of the Project.

On the Day, young people from Granard and Ballymahon were awarded their certificates for the completion the Leadership for Life Module One Course during the summer as part of the Project by Cathaoirleach Cllr Michéal Carrigy.

Onlookers also heard words from Padraig Small, Taniah Taaffe and Stephanie Burns who shared their experiences about the programme and the benefits that they experienced.

The project was officially opened by Sean Campbell CEO of Foróige, Julie Moorehead Ballymahon, Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy and James Maher, Senior Youth Officer, Foróige Futures Project.

The Foróige Futures Project will work within communities to establish youth clubs in all areas of rural Longford and Leitrim in an effort to bring youth work directly to the young people living in rural communities around the county.

Through participation in this programme, rural communities will increase their resilience by safeguarding, harnessing and realising the potential of their population of young people.

Foróige Futures will also address the problem of early school leaving and low educational achievement in rural areas, where many students lack adequate access to support services.

Young people who have for various reasons fallen behind in the education system are identified on a local level by adult leaders through established youth clubs and local supports are put in place to help them navigate and progress in the educational system.

Here young people will avail of further education and training opportunities, complete accredited courses and engage in a number of personal development and skill development programmes.

Communities are asked to put youth work at the top of their agenda and contact the Foróige Futures Team to assist you in the development of young people in your area. If you are interested in volunteering in this new and exciting project get in contact with the team. Training and Support will be provided for all volunteers.

Contact Cyril Reilly on 086 0144832 or email cyril.reilly@foroige.ie or Frances Sweeney on 086 0144828 or email frances.sweeney@foroige.ie.