Longford Leader gallery: Huge crowds turn out to savour delights of 62nd Arva Agricultural Show

They came, they saw and by the end of it the folk of Arva went home more than happy as the County Cavan town celebrated its 62nd agricultural show in style.

The fine conditions undoubtedly contributed to what many believe was the annual showcase's biggest ever attendance.

But Arva's annual agricultural offering serves up plenty more than what its more conventional archetypes do.

Its stellar turnout of high calibre livestock is what arguably sets it apart and last Sunday was certainly no different.

In line with that trend, show-goers were given somewhat of a surprise when the Non Pedigree Champion defeated the Pedigree Champion to take the Supreme Champion of the Show in the Cattle section.

The Home Crafts marquee retained its usual popularity while the Bonny Baby Competition went down a treat both for its entrants and those watching on from the sidelines.

The prize for the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady and Gent went to husband and wife Michael and Jo Smith from Cootehill while later that evening country str Patrick Feeney brought the curtain down on affairs at a packed Breffni Arms Hotel.