WATCH | Longford model Maura Higgins issues Curtis with a Love Island ultimatum

Curtis is currently coupled up with Francesca on the Love Island villa but he has also been getting to know Longford model Maura Higgins. But it appears he has now made up his mind on who he wants to be with.

Ballymahon bombshell Maura has grown tired of waiting around for Curtis to decide between her and Francesca.

There are big decisions to be made as time's run out for Curtis to choose between Maura and Francesca, and will Anton and Belle call it quits? Plus, Joanna and Michael could be torn apart as the Islanders decide which of them to save... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zTFcotL2tX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2019

Speaking with the girls on the day beds, Maura says “I’m going to have to talk to Curtis and tell him that I want a decision. I’m not waiting any longer.”

Anna says to Maura, “He knows you enough to know if he just wants to get to know you and only you.”

Maura says, “I’m done waiting.”

Later that evening, the pair head to the terrace for a chat. Maura says “You’ve got a decision to make. You’ve had a long time.”

Curtis replies: “I’ve felt myself being drawn closer and closer to you. You look absolutely gorgeous. There are so many reasons why I would want to move things forward with you.”

Is it to too-little, too-late for Curtis and Maura?

Find out tonight - Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two

