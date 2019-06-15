Longford Leader gallery: Streete set for top class Vintage Day

The Streete Parish Park Vintage committee are always busy when it comes to show season and this year is no exception.

The committee launched this year’s Vintage Day in conjunction with the annual 15km tractor road run on Saturday, May 25 with a barbeque and auction taking place after the run in Streete Parish Park.

The run was a great success raising much needed funds to support local charities such as LARCC Cancer Care Multyfarnham and St Christopher’s Services Edgeworthstown Branch.

The launch continued later on in Murphy’s Crossroads Inn Lisryan where a great night of entertainment was had by all.

This year’s Vintage show, which takes place on Sunday, June 30, promises to be bigger and better with all day entertainment.

New attractions this year include a jiving competition, hosted by country music star Johnny Brady, who will be taking centre stage along with Carmel McLoughlin and many more.

Streete Vintage Show is renowned as one of the best family days out in the midlands and one not to be missed.

The committee would like to thank all who helped out and supported the fundraiser with a special word of thanks to Murphy’s Crossroads Inn Lisryan who kindly put on music and refreshments later that night.

Admission to the field on Show Day June 30 is €10 and children under 15 free. Car parking will be free on the grounds thanks to the generosity of Seamus Sullivan who owns the field.

Stalls for traders can be booked if you phone John Parker 086 830 1347, Kevin Brady 087137 5222 or our Chairman Declan Carthy 086 812 3514.