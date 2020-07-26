New Audi A3 Saloon and A3 Sportback arrive in Audi Athlone

Audi Athlone has announced pricing details for the eagerly anticipated new Audi A3 Saloon and the new sophisticated Audi A3 Sportback.

The Audi A3 Sportback is sportier, digitalised and fully connected with a design that accentuates the dynamic character of the premium compact car.

The fourth generation of the A3 Sportback is available to test drive at Audi Athlone with prices starting from €30,550 RRP.

The second generation Audi A3 Saloon exudes elegance, efficiency and evolution with a design focus on the extended lateral line and coupé-like roof. Arriving in the Audi Athlone dealership from August, prices, start from €31,545 RRP.

Audi A3 Sportback

The new Audi A3 Sportback features compact proportions and a sporty design. The wide Singleframe and large air inlets at the front end accentuate the dynamic character of the premium compact car. The shoulder of the body extends in a smooth line from the headlights to the rear lights. The surface below is curved inward – a new element of Audi’s design that puts a stronger emphasis on the wheel arches. The sporty and sophisticated design continues in the interior with the new gear stick, aluminum or carbon inlays, striking door openers and an instrument panel with a black-panel look. Seat upholstery made of recycled PET bottles and adorned with stylish contrasting stitching are being used for the first time.

The MMI operating concept is powered by the new third generation modular infotainment platform. Its computing power is ten times higher than that of its predecessor, it performs all tasks relating to connectivity, including telephony and the Audi connect services with LTE Advanced speed, and also boasts an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot.

The new Audi A3 Sportback will have a choice of two engine versions – a 1.5 TFSI with 110 kW* and a 2.0 TDI that delivers 85 kW**. All engines impress with their powerful torque and sophisticated running characteristics. The engine versions at start of production will be combined with front-wheel drive. Power will be transmitted by a six-speed manual transmission or the quick-shifting seven-speed S tronic, the selector lever of which is now designed as a compact shifter. The driver can push and pull this to control the basic functions of the automatic transmission.

Audi A3 Saloon

The compact four-door model is digitally and fully connected – from the infotainment through to the assist systems. The cockpit is entirely focused on the driver, beginning with the interior design and ending with the display and control elements. Thus, the instrument panel with the central MMI touch display is inclined slightly toward the driver. It has a 10.1-inch diagonal and is intuitive to operate. The 10.25-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is digital even in the basic model. As the Audi virtual cockpit plus, it measures 12.3 inches and offers three different views, including sporty graphics with inclined digits and a particularly dynamic layout. The RPM and speed are shown here as bar diagrams with angular red graphical elements. Similar to the Sportback, the top infotainment system in the new car is the MMI Navigation plus, boasting computing power ten times higher than its predecessor.

Beneath the elegant body, new drives and refined suspension tuning ensure a driving experience that is as efficient as it is dynamic. The new A3 Saloon is presented in a sporty, elegant look. The front is dominated by a large Singleframe honeycomb grille that is flanked by striking headlights. On the outside, they form trapezoidal angles that are drawn downward. The body line on the Saloon, extends up to the rear bumper, emphasising its length and gives the flank an elegant appearance. The concave surface under the broad body shoulder further accentuates the quattro blisters and the sill, creating an intensive play of light and shadow. The roof line slopes down from the B-pillar dynamically – just like on a coupé – and finishes in a striking spoiler on the tailgate.

The new A3 Saloon is available with a choice of two TFSI engines and one TDI engine at launch, high efficiency being a common theme across both. The 35 TFSI, a 1.5-litre direct injection engine, produces 150 PS and is available in two versions – with a newly developed six-speed manual transmission1 and with a quick-shifting seven-speed S tronic2. Besides the cylinder on demand technology, the powertrain in conjunction with the S tronic dual clutch transmission uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It recovers energy during deceleration, supports the engine with up to 50 Nm of torque when driving off and accelerating from low engine speeds and allows the A3 Saloon to coast with the engine switched off in many situations. In everyday driving, it reduces consumption by up to 0.4 litres per 100 kilometres.

Commenting, Michael Moore, Dealer Principal, Audi Athlone said “We are really proud to announce that the new A3 family is now available for customers. These are very significant models for us and we believe they will be very popular with Irish motorists as they offer huge choice and incredible value for money. Drivers can now book a personal test drive in Audi Athlone and see the new design features and experience the exciting in-car digital experience for themselves. We expect drivers to be very impressed!”

The new Audi A3 and Audi A3 Sportback are currently available to order online. For further information contact the Audi Athlone showroom on 090 644 9250 today.