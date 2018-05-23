COMPETITION: Win family passes to 13th Longford Vintage Show & Craft Fair

The eagerly awaited 13th annual Longford Vintage Show & Craft Fair, organised and hosted by Longford Vintage Club Ltd, takes place on Sunday, June 3 from 12 noon at Connolly Barracks, Longford.



The hugely popular event is a great day out for all the family as it incorporates a family fun day, entertainment from the multi-talented Corvenieo’s, a dog show, free face painting, free bouncing castles and free entry for exhibitors and children.

In addition to the pristinely restored vintage cars, tractors and commercial vehicles, there is an autojumble, blacksmith workshop, indoor & outdoor craft area, and wood carving. And the 2018 Show features a new section, Future Classics 80s & 90s.



Longford Vintage Club has given the Longford Leader TWO Family Passes for their 13th annual Longford Vintage Show & Craft Fair and to be in with a chance of winning, all you have got to do is answer this question:



In what venue is the 13th Longford Vintage Show & Craft Fair taking place?



Email your answer, along with your name and contact telephone number, to newsroom@longfordleader.ie by 2pm on Thursday, May 31. Best of luck!

