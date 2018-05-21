Longford Tidy Towns prepare for arrival of judges

Summer is about to arrive in Longford we hope, and so are the judges who come each year to judge the National Tidy Towns competition.

Longford town succeeded in getting extra marks last year so we have now started to prepare for this year's competition, with a view to gaining many more marks and maybe a gold or silver medal too.

During the last few months, meetings were held, plans were put in place, work has started and we now just need some extra volunteers. Even one or two hours a week would help greatly and you could be part of the winning team!

Activities engaged in so far this year

Tidy Towns members attended a very informative Recycling Workshop in conjunction with the Voice Recycling Ambassador Programme which was encouraging us to improve recycling rates in Longford and reduce levels of contamination in household recycling bins. We also engaged with the county Environment officer, to host a Seminar for all Tidy Towns branches in the county and which was held in the Longford Arms Hotel and was most informative.

Our entry in the St Patrick's Day Parade got us first prize in the Environment Section.

We were also very pleased to get off to a good start this year with volunteers from the New Hope Community Church from the state of Georgia, who offered to help us. They picked bags of litter off the N5 bypass road and they did a great job under the supervision of Ludie Creche.

Our own members are now out each Thursday evening , from 6 to 8 o’clock and on Saurday mornings from 10 to 12 o’clock in and around the town removing weeds and litter and washing and cleaning. It would indeed be a great help if each business or property owner would clean and weed outside their own premises. Our team of Tus workers are busy and can be seen out working each day too.

At present preparations are well advanced for our Race night at the Dog track on Friday, May 25, which is a fund raising event and promises to be a very enjoyable evening for everyone.

Vacant and derelict properties are a big problem so we hope that owners might help us this year, by getting guttering cleaned out so water does not continue to fall on to pedestrians and shoppers walking on the street below.

We are looking for more volunteers , so whither you have recently retired or maybe you are between jobs or maybe you just have an hour or two to spare , we would love to hear from you. Whatever your skill is, we can use it and you would be helping to improve your town, Longford.

Some reasons to volunteer

To make a difference, to feel needed, to get to know your neighbourhood, to gain or improve skills, to do some civic duty, to be with people who are different, to keep busy, to do ones share, for recognition, to get a better balance in life, to relieve boredom, as a therapy, to do something different from ones job, for fun, for religious reason and there are many more .

Things you can do to help

Take your wrappers, cans, plastic bags, bottles, cigarette boxes etc home or place in the nearest bin.

When you take your dog for a walk , take his poop bag along.

If you are planting up window boxes or hanging baskets try and choose pollinator friendly flowers.

If everyone could clean and maybe paint the area outside their own front door and window it would greatly help the Tidy Towns volunteers.

If you own a premises in town which you are not using could it benefit from a little care this summer before the judges arrive in June.

For more information or to volunteer, contact John at 086 8346559 or Ann at 086 8962546