21 Aug 2022

Freewheelers bring bike party to town

The gutsy roar of motorcycles was an ever present feature of last weekend as Freewheelers MC hosted the second Midlands Motorcycle Festival.


This year's gathering was held in Connolly Barracks, Longford town and included cash prizes and trophies in many categories, from custom to vintage bikes.


The highlight was the Freewheelers MC annual charity run in aid of Longford Hospice which arrived at the barracks on Saturday.


Freewheelers MC were founded in Waterford City Ireland in 1979, one of the first homegrown Irish motorcycle clubs. Local organiser Frank Kane said the weekend went very well: “It went very well. We had well over 1,400 people attend the event.”


On Saturday the day's event culminated with a rock gig at the Longford Arms Hotel with the Pat McManus Band (of Mama's Boys fame) and local band Neon who are well known on the bike scene.


At this year's event there was lots to see and do with trade stalls, food, music and free face painting for the kids. Frank said people came from far and wide for the Festival: “We had lads from Cork to Portadown to Clare. They really came from all over the country.”


Though the good weather made the event very attractive, Frank, however, said there was a down side: “It really did make it a great couple of days, but it was nearly too hot at times.”


There were a number of fantastic motorcycles of all makes and sizes on display. Frank said the organisers are totting up the takings: “We don't know how much we raised for Longford Hospice just yet, but it will be a decent sum.”


Frank concluded by saying: “The Freewheelers MC, North-Central chapter based in Longford would like to thank the people of Longford for supporting us.”

