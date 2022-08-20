Search

20 Aug 2022

Family fun and heritage at Colmcille Ploughing Festival on Sunday

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

20 Aug 2022 1:06 PM

The Colmcille Ploughing Association are pleased to announce that this year's event takes place on Sunday, August 21 on the lands of Mr Patrick Kiernan, Lettergunnell, Balinalee on his farm in Glenmore.


This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before with all classes of tractor, horse and loy competitions under the guidance and rules of the National Ploughing Association.

Pictured at the 2018 Colmcille Ploughing Festival were Senan, Martin, William and Isabelle Reilly Picture: Michelle Ghee
Colmcille Ploughing Association Chairperson Kevin Reilly outlined that the main sponsor for the 2022 Colmcille Ploughing Festival & Heritage Day is Paul Belton of Midland Agri Consultants Ltd, Granard, and said the Association is very grateful to Paul for his support.


There will be lots of fun for all the family on the day, and Mr Reilly said there will be a large family funfair on site supplied by Murry's funfair who promise to provide entertainment for young and old.


He also urged people to bring their dancing shoes. “We have live music and a dance floor throughout the day with Susan Mary Lou and also celebrity ploughing, featuring special guest and country music legend Mick Flavin.”

Mr Reilly added, “There will be various trade stands and side shows on the day with threshing, vintage ploughing and coping, boxty and butter making demonstrations to coincide with National Heritage Week which we are promoting with help from Longford County Council Live And Local.


“All we need now is for the glorious weather that we were blessed with last week to continue and it is all systems go for Sunday, August 21.”

