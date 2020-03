GALLERY | Craic, ceol and top quality entertainment galore at superb Longford St Patrick's Day parade

Midlands Motorbike club members Linda 'The Triker' McGee and Billy 'the Barber' Beahan cruise along Main Street, Longford during the spectacular St Patrick's Day parade PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Longford Zumba Band entertain the crowds at the Longford St Patrick's Day parade PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Fiach, Sinead, Saoirse, Pierce, Sadbh and Tiernan Hyland soaking up the festive atmosphere in Longford during the superb St Patrick's Day parade PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN

St Patrick entertaining the large crowds gathered on Main Street, Longford for the St Patrick's Day festivities PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Donna McCann, Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Newtownforbes, performing during the Longford St Patrick's Day parade PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Longford Africans Network entry in the Longford St Patrick's Day parade PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Family day out...Judith, Conor, Cliona, Eoin and Cillian Tubman enjoying the Longford St Patrick's Day parade PICTURE: Shelley Corcoran

Promoting the Longford Ploughing Championships at the St Patrick's Day parade PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN