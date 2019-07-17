GALLERY| 'Vrooming' brilliant time at Old School New School

The Old School New School charity motor show took place at St Mel's College, Longford town, on Sunday, July 14, with an estimated crowd of 3,000 people in attendance.

With motors of all kinds and a raffle on the day, there was plenty to do and see. An Audi A4 was raffled off on the day, with the winner named as Jeanette Byrne.

'Extraordinary' Longford summer festival draws to a close

Second prize, a Samsung tablet, was won by Tommy Cowan, with David Murray winning a Sony Bluetooth audio system as third prize.

This year's event was run in aid of Killashee native, Cian Neary, a 15-year-old who is currently receiving treatment for Lymphoma.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran.