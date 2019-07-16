GALLERY| Information galore at homebuyers evening in Longford

Karen Clabby is a well known local solicitor who opened her own practice in 2002.

Over the past 12 months she has noted a marked increase in the number of “self-build” clients coming to her and now is the time to let people know that there are experts locally who will guide house buyers and self build clients through every aspect of the legal and technical process from transfer or purchase of a site through to completion.

Karen Clabby recently hosted a Homebuyers Information Evening on Thursday, July 4, at Longford Golf Club between 7pm and 9pm.

Karen Clabby was on hand to answer questions on issues such as site transfers, the Help to Buy Scheme, the legal aspects of drawing down a mortgage, stamp duty, switching mortgage provider etc. A number of local auctioneers were also present with their property portfolios and to answer questions from prospective house buyers.

The event was supported by Bank of Ireland, with a number of representatives from Bank of Ireland also on hand to advise on new mortgages, self build projects and also mortgage switcher packages.

Mark Cunningham and his team from Cunningham Design and Planning also gave a number of presentations to demonstrate how that “house of your dreams" can become a reality.

Also read: €240m tourism windfall set for Longford