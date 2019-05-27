GALLERY| Boxer Moran on hand to open Longford Fire station extension

The opening of the extension building at the Longford Fire Station took place on Friday afternoon, May 17.

In attendance were local representatives such as Cllr Gerry Warnock, Cllr John Browne, Cllr Mae Sexton, Cllr Joe Flaherty, as well as outgoing Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Luie McEntire.

Also in attendance on the day was Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, who was on hand to officially open the extension and played his own role in the provision of funding for the project.

“It is my pleasure as Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council to welcome each and everyone of you here this afternoon. I want to welcome in particular Minister Kevin Boxer Moran and indeed to thank him for providing funding for this building,” Cllr Luie McEntire said in his welcome address.

“This is the combination of many years of hard work, by a team of people led by elected representatives of county Longford. I would like to thank the local authority staff who were involved in the process.

“The Fire service in Longford town have served the community and environment with great loyalty and dedication since its inception in the 1940s and this new building will help strengthen the fire station's links with the community well into the future.”

Luie commended the work carried out by the Fire Service in Longford, before ‘Boxer’ took to the mic and informed the crowds of the project details. 'Boxer' also praised the facilities and services provided by all at the station, something he expects to continue long into the future.

“I’m delighted to be here in Longford. The fire station was complete in April and consists of two bays, a lecture room and a training yard, at a total cost of €760,000,” he said.

“Today’s official opening marks the beginning of investment in Fire services in Longford, including new fire stations for Edgeworthstown, Granard and Lanesboro.”

Minister Moran again praised the work of the service, pointing out the long line of father-son involvement in the service and the major fires tackled, as a testament of the dedication of its members.

“Longford fire service has attended the scene of a number of major incidents,” said Boxer, before mentioning the St Mel’s cathedral fire in 2009, C&D Foods industrial fire in January 2006, a gas explosion at a house in Edgeworthstown and the fire at Provider’s yard in Longford in 1982 .

“Longford also has a family tradition in the fire service and I think sometimes when we are all at home at night and hear the fire brigade, we don’t stop to think of the men and women of the fire service.

“It is you people that put your lives on the front line to protect our communities and I think that is why people like you today, deserve a big round of applause,” he added.

Afterwards, the new extension was jointly blessed by Fr McGrath and Canon David, before the chief executive of Longford County Council (LCC), Paddy Mahon, thanked everyone who worked on the project, with John Brannigan getting a special mention for his efforts.

Chief officer of the Longford Fire Service, Declan Kilclyne, told the Leader that the new extension will enable the team to continue their work long into the future, as well as protecting their valuable life-saving equipment from the elements.

“It is a good day for the local community here in Longford. It has been a long time trying to get it up and running.” he told the Leader.

“I want to mention my predecessor, Vincent Mulhern, he started the project off and my former colleague John Kane, now chief officer in Roscommon. Without their help and assistance it wouldn’t have got started at all.

“I would also like to thank Minister Moran for all of his help and assistance on the project. He got some prompting from the local representatives here as well. Thanks as well to John Brannigan, director of services, for all of his help and assistance in getting this up and running.” he concluded.

PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran