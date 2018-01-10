Advertorial
St Mel’s College, Longford: What have we to offer?
- Providing a top class education for boys in the Midlands since 1865
- Outstanding record of students transferring to 3rd Level-In 2017 95% of the Leaving Cert class transferred to 3rd level.( Top feeder school in Longford)
- Wide curriculum choices-Irish, English, Maths, History, Geography, Science, Business, Wellbeing, Physical Education, Materials Technology Wood, Technology, Technical Drawing,
- Modern educational facilities sited on a
- Modern sporting facilities including Astro Turf Pitch, All Weather GAA pitch, Sports Hall, Weights Room, Handball Alleys.
- Modern Canteen which provides hot Breakfasts and hot Lunches all year round.
- Extra-curricular activities-Gaelic Football, Hurling, Soccer, Rugby, Athletics, Basketball as well as Chess Club, Fishing Club, Debating,
- A Dedicated Student Care Programme where the student is at the centre.
- Successful Anti-Bullying Policy
- Strong Positive Approach to Discipline
- Modern IT facilities
- Experienced and Professional Staff.
- Supervised Evening Study
- Well Developed Transition Year Programme
