St Mel’s College, Longford: What have we to offer?

- Providing a top class education for boys in the Midlands since 1865

- Outstanding record of students transferring to 3rd Level-In 2017 95% of the Leaving Cert class transferred to 3rd level.( Top feeder school in Longford)

- Wide curriculum choices-Irish, English, Maths, History, Geography, Science, Business, Wellbeing, Physical Education, Materials Technology Wood, Technology, Technical Drawing, German , French, Art, Religious Education, Civic , Social ,Political & Health Education (CSPE).

- Modern educational facilities sited on a 25 acre campus.

- Modern sporting facilities including Astro Turf Pitch, All Weather GAA pitch, Sports Hall, Weights Room, Handball Alleys.

- Modern Canteen which provides hot Breakfasts and hot Lunches all year round.

- Extra-curricular activities-Gaelic Football, Hurling, Soccer, Rugby, Athletics, Basketball as well as Chess Club, Fishing Club, Debating, Quizzes , Green Schools, Gaisce Awards, Christmas Concert, Drama, and Fundraising for Charities, Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School.

- A Dedicated Student Care Programme where the student is at the centre.

- Successful Anti-Bullying Policy

- Strong Positive Approach to Discipline

- Modern IT facilities

- Experienced and Professional Staff.

- Supervised Evening Study

- Well Developed Transition Year Programme