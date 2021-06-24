Longford's UCL Harps receives €5,000 Texaco Support for Sport Funding boost

UCL Harps FC, the county Longford winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 to be used to purchase additional ground equipment in the form of mobile goal posts in full-size and for 7 and 5-aside use.

One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, the Club currently has a membership in excess of 200 boys and girls aged between 5 and 17 years and competes in the Longford District schoolboys and girls league.

The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Under its Texaco Support for Sport initiative, launched last September, a fund of €130,000 was set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

The presentation to UCL Harps FC members Petra Hofmann, Luca Noack Hofmann, Michael Masterson, Enda Boylan and Diarmuid Boylan, was made at a private ceremony held at the Texaco Service Station, Sligo Road, Longford by Texaco Dealer, Tom McGrath and Valero Area Sales Manager, Sinéad Fox.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2021 initiative will open this Autumn.