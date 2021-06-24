Longford's UCL Harps receives €5,000 Texaco Support for Sport Funding boost

The presentation to UCL Harps FC members Petra Hofmann, Luca Noack Hofmann, Michael Masterson, Enda Boylan and Diarmuid Boylan, was made at a private ceremony held at the Texaco Service Station, Sligo Road, Longford. Pictured with them were Texaco Dealer, Tom McGrath (third left) and Valero Area Sales Manager, Sinéad Fox (right).
UCL Harps FC, the county Longford winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 to be used to purchase additional ground equipment in the form of mobile goal posts in full-size and for 7 and 5-aside use.
Longford ladies football success: Brilliant Ballymore win the Leinster Junior club title
A brilliant display from the Ballymore ladies yielded a memorable win over Wexford opponents Kilmore in the Covid delayed 2020 Leinster Junior Club Championship Final at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Wednesday evening.
One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, the Club currently has a membership in excess of 200 boys and girls aged between 5 and 17 years and competes in the Longford District schoolboys and girls league.
The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.
Under its Texaco Support for Sport initiative, launched last September, a fund of €130,000 was set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.
Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.
The presentation to UCL Harps FC members Petra Hofmann, Luca Noack Hofmann, Michael Masterson, Enda Boylan and Diarmuid Boylan, was made at a private ceremony held at the Texaco Service Station, Sligo Road, Longford by Texaco Dealer, Tom McGrath and Valero Area Sales Manager, Sinéad Fox.
Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2021 initiative will open this Autumn.
The birth of a fantastic facility for Longford Athletics Club
Almost 200 of Longford Athletic Club’s junior members returned to training in the Mall in recent weeks after a long period of lockdown.
More News
Hike to Hope: Dan Magan and his friend Micheál Duggan will begin their hike from Malin to Mizen Head this Saturday to raise money for Vita House and Cian’s Kennels
Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has said there are growing fears over the progress the State's Just Transition Fund is having in revitalising the midlands' local economy
Longford Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has called on education bosses to ensure St Christopher's Special School is adequately resourced when it opens in September
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.