Longford Athletics Club launch Bond Scheme fundraiser as centre building deadline looms

Longford Athletics Club are asking the people of Longford to help them realise their ambitious plan of building their ’Longford County Centre of Excellence in Athletics’, a state-of-the-art indoor athletic training facility.



They are taking the final fundraising steps towards getting the project started. Unfortunately time is of the essence as the project needs to be complete by the end of this year.



Longford Athletics Club are now giving people the opportunity to contribute to the project in the form of a €2000 repayable bond. Each bond will provide an interest free loan towards the project and will be repaid to bondholders over 10 years. Each bond holder will also be entered into a quarterly prize draw for €200.



John Fitzpatrick, Vice Chairman and leading the club’s Building Task Force, said, “We are appealing to the public to support us. The constraints around completing the building before the end of the year puts the project in jeopardy. We know that this is a difficult time for people, but we hope that anybody who could offer the club a loan through our Bond Scheme will take the opportunity and consider it a very worthwhile investment.



"Each bond holder will sign an agreement with the club and will be in with a chance to win a prize of €200 every quarter. Anyone that feels they are in a position to help can make contact with the club through a dedicated email address bonds.longfordac@gmail.com. We have more details on the Bond Scheme and related terms and conditions on our website www.longfordac.com. The deadline for purchasing a bond is February 26. We realise this is a tight deadline but this is due to grant and building constraints as project needs to be complete before the end of 2021.”



Donal Mulligan, Longford Athletic Club Chairperson said, “Longford needs this facility; we are one of only a handful of counties without proper athletic facilities. Talk of an athletic track and athletic facilities has been widespread in Longford in recent years. Longford Athletics Club decided it was time to take the initiative and act. Longford Athletics club’s committee and members along with the help of supporters from the wider community have achieved a lot so far.”



Given the looming deadline, together with the deficit in additional statutory support, this Bond Scheme will serve as the lifeblood to ensure this project is realised for County Longford by December 2021.



Donal continued, “Our project is a once in a generation opportunity to create a facility all of us in Longford can be proud of. It will be a place where our children and our grandchildren will have opportunities to discover and develop their talents. It will be a place where their health and happiness will flourish. It will not just be an athletics or sports facility, but an integral part of our community that helps to improve thousands of Longford lives. It will be for everyone no matter talent or ability; it will also be a place where we can nurture Longford’s future champions.”



John explained that the indoor facility will be for the club, the whole community and the people of Longford. It will be available to all sports clubs, schools, community groups, active age groups, etc. All sports clubs will be able to utilize a Best-in-class high performance testing and fitness services all year round. Many more community groups will be able to use the incredible amount of space within the facility, making ‘social distancing’ easily achievable. The facility will also be an exceptional addition to St Mel’s College. It will be a fantastic asset to Longford County.



Longford Athletics Club want to thank everyone who has supported the project to date, the Diocesan Trust and St Mel’s College who agreed terms with the club to lease the site for the building.



Thanks are also extended to companies who have offered voluntary support over the past number of months, club sponsor O’Boyle & Co, Longford AC members and the wider Longford sporting community for their tremendous support.



They hope to see people come forward and support them on this last big push to make this vision a reality by purchasing a Bond at bonds.longfordac@gmail.com or contacting us them by telephone on 089 234 6530, 087 233 4600 or 087 263 9825.

(More Information on www.longfordac.com).