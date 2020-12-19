Longford's Cosmos Gilmore helps steer Galway to All-Ireland U20 glory

A man who needs no introduction to Rathcline and Longford GAA supporters - Cosmos Gilmore, is celebrating this weekend after he was part of the Galway management that overcame Dublin by 1-11 to 0-13 in Saturday's EirGrid All-Ireland Under 20 Football Championship Final at Croke Park.

Barna clubman Cosmos was one of the selectors alongside Enda Daly and Paddy Moran, while the side is managed by Donal Ó Fátharta.

Two more Barna men were in the starting XV - Sean Fitzgerald at full back and Cian Hernon at midfield.

Tomo Culhane, a star of last year's Galway minor (U17) team that lost out to Cork in the final, hit 1-6 as Galway overcame a stubborn Dublin to claim a sixth title between the U-20 and U-21 grades and their first since 2013.

Indeed, Galway lost three of the last four All-Ireland minor finals v Kerry (U18) in 2016, and v Kerry again in 2018 (U-17), and Cork in 2019 (U17), so this was a sweet win for the men from the west.

Cosmos is a brother of former Longford football star and long time GAA administrator, Brendan Gilmore. He is deeply involved with the Barna club and he has also coached Galway underage development squads.

Cosmos captained Rathcline in 1996 when they won the Leader Cup, defeating Fr Manning Gaels by 2-7 to 1-7 in the final at Pearse Park. It was Rathcline's first time to win that competition since 1989.

Offaly 1982 All-Ireland winning manager, the late Eugene McGee, then Managing Editor / Director of the Longford Leader, presented the silverware to Cosmos, watched by his brother Brendan, who was then Longford GAA Secretary.

Brendan won a National Football League medal with Longford in 1966 as they defeated Galway in the 'home' final, while he also won a Leinster Championship medal in 1968.

Scorers for Galway: Tomo Culhane 1-6 (3fs, 1m), Matthew Tierney 0-4 (1m, 1f), Matthew Cooley 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Mark Lavin 0-4 (1f), Brian O'Leary 0-2, Lorcan O'Dell 0-2, Adam Fearon 0-2, Ciaran Archer 0-1, Luke Swan 0-1, Lee Gannon 0-1.

GALWAY: Conor Flaherty; Jonathan McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Cian Monahan, Tony Gill, Cathal Sweeney; Conor Raftery, Cian Hernon; Paul Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Ryan Monahan; Patrick Kelly, Tomo Culhane, Matthew Cooley.

Subs: Jack Kirrane for Sweeney (18), Alan Greene for Hernon (34), Eoin Mannion for Cooley (46), Daniel Cox for Paul Kelly (53), Warren Seoige for Culhane (61).

DUBLIN: Josh O'Neill; Conor Tyrrell, Adam Rafter, Josh Bannon; Rory Dwyer, Adam Waddick, Lee Gannon; Adam Fearon, Mark O'Leary; Mark Lavin, Lorcan O'Dell, Sean Lowry; Ciaran Archer, Luke Swan, Brian O'Leary.

Subs: Kieran McKeon for Lowry (46), Padraig Purcell for Fearon (64).

REFEREE: Paul Faloon (Down).