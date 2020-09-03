Longford's Nelvin Appiah aiming for success at Irish Life Health National U20 Athletics Championships

Some of Ireland’s brightest young stars, including Longford's Nelvin Appiah, will compete at the Irish Life Health National U20 Athletics Championships in Morton Stadium this Saturday, September 5.

Many featured at the national senior championships over the course of the past two weekends including Nicola Tuthill (Bandon) who won the senior women’s hammer with an Irish U18 best.

She will be aiming to continue that good form in the U20 women’s hammer this Saturday where all the action will be live streamed.

Results: live.athleticsireland.ie

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCopwh9YJuhQw0tyrNlFXXhA

Nelvin Appiah (Longford) will be aiming to turn silver into gold in the 110m hurdles after an excellent second place in the high hurdles at the seniors last Sunday.

There was a bright spark throughout the senior championships with young latent talent on display. Orla Coffey (Carraigh na bhFear), Una Brice (Leevale) and Sara Zia Buckley (Leevale) will be aiming high once more in the pole vault.

Similarly Aoibhin McMahon (Blackrock Louth) and Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) will look to make their mark in respective throwing events – shot put, javelin and discus.

Aimee Hayde (Newport) was just out of the medals in the 800m and 1500m in the seniors and will be looking to get on the podium this Saturday

Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s Limerick) and Ruth Monaghan (Sligo) will be aiming to go one better in their respective long jump and 3,000m race walk competitions.

Louis O’Loughlin (Donore Harriers) came through strongly for bronze in the 800m at the seniors and will look to strike gold

Conor Cusack (Lake Districk) threw 62.96m for silver in the senior javelin and will be hoping similar or better will land him gold in the U20 ranks.

Joseph Haynes (Armagh) medalled in the senior 3,000m steeplechase last Sunday and will hurdle the 35 barriers in search of gold.

It promises to be another action-packed day.