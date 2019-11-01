Gallery | Volunteers honoured on great night of celebration and nostalgia for Longford Community Games

Longford Community Games enjoyed a great night of celebration and nostalgia recently, with one of the highlights of the gala occasion in the Longford Arms Hotel being the presentation of outstanding service volunteer awards, in addition to youth and adult volunteer awards, with Megan Forbes (Ballymahon/Forgney) and Sean Kelly (Kenagh), selected as the respective county winners.

A special presentation was made to Shirley Maloney (Ballymahon/Forgney) following her appointment as National Community Games Secretary earlier this year.



Longford Community Games Chairperson Joe Fox thanked all area committees, parents, participants and volunteers past and present who attended the gala awards night, and he paid tribute to Longford County Council and Longford Credit Union for their generous sponsorship of Community Games in Longford.



Political representatives Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy, Cllr Joe Flaherty, Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr PJ Reilly, Cllr Mick Cahill and Cllr Martin Monaghan were in attendance and they presented some of the many awards distributed.



MC was the excellent John Duffy and he ensured that the function ran like clockwork.



Mr Fox thanked the Longford Arms Hotel, Longford Leader and the hard working committee who organised the gala dinner dance.



Appreciation awards were presented to St John’s Table Tennis Club and to St Mel’s College. While Longford’s 2019 National Community Games gold medal winners were honoured - Emma Kiernan (Ballymahon / Forgney U-10 girls model making), Eoghan Gilbride (Ballymahon / Forgney U-10 boys model making), Keela Flanagan (Ballymahon / Forgney U-12 girls swimming), Funmi Talabi (Mostrim U-14 girls 100m athletics) and the Killoe U-15 boys Futsal team.



One of the first area committees formed in county Longford, the best part of five decades ago, was in Clonbroney and a presentation was made to Patsy and Joe Kenny, Jimmy Fox, James McKenna, Gerry Hennessey and John Carty to mark this milestone.

Award recipients

Overall Large Area Award winner: Kenagh

Overall Small Area Award winner: Legan/Ballycloughan

McDonald Cup: Mostrim (area who wins the most medals at National Finals)

Overall Adult Volunteer Award winner: Sean Kelly (Kenagh)

Overall Youth Volunteer Award winner: Megan Forbes (Ballymahon/Forgney)

Outstanding Service Volunteer awards

Abbeylara / Mullinalaghta: John O’Reilly

Ardagh / Moydow / Glen: Paddy McPhillips

Ballymahon / Forgney: Paul Foxe

Carrickedmond: Therese Mulligan

Clonbroney: Pat McDonnell

Dromard: Brid Minmagh

Drumlish/Ballinamuck: Mary Gillooley

Granard: Paddy Dowd

Kenagh: Michael Duignan

Killoe: Patricia Feeney

Legan / Ballycloughan: Margaret McDonald

Mostrim: Seamus Gilchriest

Newtowncashel: Mattie Reid RIP

Executive nominated: Vera Flood, Margaret Mulleady, Fabian Walsh, Betty DeVincenzo

Youth volunteer nominees

Dromard: Matt Duffy

Ballymahon / Forgney: Megan Forbes

Kenagh: Millie Flanagan

Killoe: Ciaran Bracken

Mostrim: Yemi Talabi

Legan / Ballycloughan: Alannah Coughlan

Adult volunteer nominees

Ballymahon / Forgney: Nerijus Smiling

Killoe: Karen Hough

Carrickedmond: Evelyn Wright

Kenagh: Sean Kelly

Mostrim: James Hynes

Drumlish / Ballinamuck: Bernie Noonan

Legan / Ballycloughan: Sharon Coughlan

Newtowncashel: Joe Mulvhill