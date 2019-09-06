Clonguish GAA club wins €1,000 worth of Chadwicks’ products to help improve club facilities

Clonguish GAA club has been named the Longford county winner of the Chadwicks Kit Out Competition.

The competition which has been running all summer offered GAA clubs across Leinster the chance to win over €20,000 worth of Chadwicks’ products to develop their club facilities.

Clonguish GAA Club scooped the county prize of €1,000 worth of Chadwicks’ products which they now intend to use to help in their ongoing efforts to create a facility that is usable and accessible to everyone including people with disabilities and the elderly.

The Chadwicks Kit Out judging panel comprised of Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh, his fellow Chadwicks Brand Ambassadors Eamonn Dillon (Dublin) and Collette Dormer (Kilkenny) as well as Chadwicks Group Finance Director, Brian Conneely and Chairperson of Leinster GAA Infrastructure Committee, PJ Kelly. The panel deliberated over the hundreds of entries that came in from across the province over June and July.

They were particularly struck by Clonguish GAA’s role at the centre of the community and its commitment to the GAA’s core ethos that “we all belong”.

Donna Hagan from Clonguish GAA who wrote the winning submission said; “The Chadwicks Kit Out Competition prize of €1,000 worth of products from Chadwicks is very welcome and appreciated and will be used to further develop our club’s facilities. Our focus for 2019 and into 2020 is to create a facility that is usable, convenient and accessible to all. Through the implementation of certain structures and the removal of barriers we believe we can create an environment that promotes physical activity to everyone in the community.”

Chadwicks Group Finance Director, Brian Conneely added; “Chadwicks is proud to support Irish communities with high quality products and unrivalled customer service and we have worked to source the best quality products to support the needs of builders, tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. As part of this ongoing commitment to the community we are delighted to provide Clonguish GAA with €1,000 worth of products to help develop their club facilities. Congratulations to everyone at Clonguish GAA and we look forward to seeing the club grow in the future.”

The Chadwicks Kit Out competition was launched by Chadwicks this year to celebrate becoming a sponsor of the Leinster GAA Chadwicks Club Hurling League. The sponsorship and competition marks Chadwicks’ commitment to support clubs at the grass roots level across the province to improve their facilities.