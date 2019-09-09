GALLERY| Success for Mosstown riders at AIRC Eventing championships

Mosstown Riding Club travelled to Lisgarvan House, Ballon, Co Carlow on Sunday to contest the National AIRC Eventing Championships.

Five members took on this challenging National event which involves 3 disciplines, dressage, show jumping and cross country. All five members competed individually, Edel Whyte in Open Section, Gerry Whyte and Patricia Newman in the Intermediate Section, Tom Whyte in Young Horse Section and Thomasina O'Reilly in the Advanced Primary Section.

Also read: Longford to host recruitment and Information fair

Edel, Gerry, Patricia and Thomasina also contested the team competition where 9 teams from around the country competed.

The Mosstown team once again ended the day in the ribbons with the team finishing in 3rd place.

Individually Edel Whyte 3rd place in the open, Tom Whyte 3rd Place in the Young Horse, and Thomasina O'Reilly 2nd place in the Advanced Primary section, Gerry Whyte and Patricia Newman finished just outside the placings despite having clear rounds in the show jumping and cross country phases and good dressage scores.

PICTURES | Staff at Hungry Horse Outside charity shop outraged at regular dumping outside Longford premises