GALLERY | Mosstown Riding Club represents Longford with distinction at National AIRC Dressage Championships

Mosstown Riding Club members contested the National AIRC Dressage Championships at Mullingar Equestrian Centre kindly sponsored by Connolly Red Mills, on Sunday last.

Also read: Glory for Longford's Mosstown Riding Club at Dublin Horse Show



The team of Thomasina O'Reilly, Alice Whyte, Sarah Phelan and Emer O'Donnell qualified at the Midlands regional qualifier held at Emerald Equestrian Centre back in April.



Thirteen teams qualified from the eight regions for the championship and Mosstown finished in 6th place.

Mosstown were well represented in the Individual Championships also with Thomasina O'Reilly finishing in 5th place in the Open Championship, Emer O'Donnell 2nd and Sarah Phelan 5th in the Advanced Primary Championship.

Eilis McLoughlin also finished in 2nd place in the Intermediate non championship competition.



The Club was also represented individually by Marissa Hebron in the Primary Championship, Mary McEntee, Barbara Maguire and Annmarie Harbourne in the Advanced Primary, Aine McLoughlin in the Intermediate, and Alice Whyte individually in the Advanced Intermediate Championship, all these ladies put in great performances in very competitive championship classes.



Mosstown club member Edel Whyte, who is also a member of Longford Pony Club, was also out competing at the Pony Club National Eventing Championships in Cork where she won the Open Section with Abel Star.

Edel has now won the National Pony Club Eventing Championships at Junior, Intermediate and Open levels over the years.

Emma McHugh, the only other member representing Longford Pony Club at these championships took the Intermediate title.



Mosstown will now contest the National Horse Trials Championships at Ballon, Carlow on September 1.