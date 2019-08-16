Glory for Longford's Mosstown Riding Club at Dublin Horse Show

There was glory for Longford in the prestigious Horseware AIRC Team Show Jumping Championship Final at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS on Sunday as Mosstown Riding Club captured the silverware following a thrilling jump-off victory over Dublin’s Greenhills.



Greenhills was one of three former champions in action but the brilliant Mosstown team of Claire Mulleady, Patricia Newman, Alice Whyte and Edel Whyte were undaunted by the challenge and they secured an historic first ever success.



The jumping order for the final saw Mosstown drawn last of the nine teams to negotiate the RDS arena fences.



After the first round, Mosstown was one of four teams tied for second place on 4 faults along with Mo Chara, Ard Lú and Greenhills. Rock of Cashel, with 0 faults, were the leaders.



At the end of a dramatic second round, Mosstown and Greenhills, finished at the top of the leaderboard on 4 faults apiece, leading to a jump off to determine the destination of the spoils.



With the tension and excitement rising at the Simmonscourt Arena, Mosstown, appearing in their third Team Show Jumping Championship Final, their first since 2007, brilliantly held their nerve and triumphed in the jump-off to secure an historic success.



Mosstown’s jump-off score was 4 / 41.84 with Greenhills on 8 / 33.40.



For the record, 12 years ago Mosstown finished seventh in the final, and they were runners-up in their only other RDS final appearance in 2006.



To put Mosstown’s magnificent achievement in context, almost 130 teams took part in qualifiers which took place around the country earlier this year with just nine going forward to the final - Rock of Cashel Riding Club, Mo Chara Riding Club, Hollybrook Riding Club, Ard Lu Riding Club, Springmount Riding Club, Greenhills Riding Club, Carne Riding Club, Earl’s Well Riding Club and Mosstown Riding Club.

Mosstown Riding Club team Round 1 Round 2

9 Claire Mulleady (Mosstowns General) 4 60.14 4 61.80

18 Patricia Newman (Joltin Joe Dimaggio) 4 67.23 0 69.91

27 Alice Whyte (Ardagh Epic) 0 58.53 0 58.66

36 Edel Whyte (Abel Star) 0 68.80 0 67.29

Chef d’équipe: Ann Bloomer

Horseware AIRC Team Show Jumping Championship result 2019

1st Mosstown Riding Club (Longford) 4 (4/41.84)

2nd Greenhills Riding Club (Dublin) 4 (8/33.40)

3rd Mo Chara Riding Club (Kildare) 8 / 196.48



Junior / Young Rider Event

Meanwhile, last Thursday at the RDS, two of the victorious Mosstown team - Alice Whyte and Edel Whyte - warmed up for the Horseware AIRC Team Show Jumping Championship Final by competing in the Junior / Young Rider Event.

Athlone’s Kate Derwin occupied the first positions, but the Longford ladies performed exceptionally well to finish in third and fourth.

Result: 1st Kate Derwin (Fernhill Cruiseaway) €1000; 2nd Kate Derwin (Fernhill Candy Crush) €800; 3rd Alice Whyte (Ardagh Epic) €600; 4th Edel Whyte (Paulank Bella Pineta) €400.