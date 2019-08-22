Gold medal glory for Longford athlete Funmi Talabi and Killoe futsal team at Aldi Community Games National Festival

It was a very successful and busy weekend for the County Longford contingent at the Aldi Community Games National Festival in the University of Limerick.



The Killoe U15 Boys Futsal team and Edgeworthstown’s Funmi Talabi (U14 Girls 100m) brought home gold medals, with silver medals being captured by Edgeworthstown’s Jack Belton (U14 Boys 100m) and the Edgeworthstown U15 Mixed relay team.



Hannah Murphy (Legan/Ballycloughan) won a bronze medal following her fine run in the Girls U8 60m B Final.



Other notable performances on the track came from the U14 Edgeworthstown boys relay team, Izzy Masterson (Edgeworthstown) U10 100m, Ryan Kenny (Kenagh) U10 100m, Ali Iqual (Edgeworthstown) U16 100m , Alam Fahed (Edgeworthstown) U16 200m, Rachel Keenan (Ardagh / Moydow / Glen) U12 600m and Sarah McPhillips (Ardagh / Moydow / Glen) U16 200m.



They all progressed from their heats and competed impressively in their respective finals, but unfortunately, they finished just outside the medals.



Longford & National Community Games secretary Shirley Maloney remarked, “Well done and congratulations to all our 85 participants who took part. They represented their areas and Co Longford with great heart and determination and we are very proud of them.”



There was a great atmosphere and much excitement from managers, parents and supporters watching all participants taking part in the various track,field and team events.



Many of them qualified from their heats on track to the semi finals and finals on Sunday and even though they had to contend with the very wet conditions on the track Sunday they all performed extremely well.



Playing indoors on Sunday the Killoe boys U15 futsal team won the All Ireland title and gold medals after putting in a very strong performance against Caherdavin Limerick in the final, triumphing on a 5 nil scoreline.



The opening ceremony of the National Festival was held on Saturday morning, and as part of the ceremony, Clara Forbes (Ballymahon/Forgney), representing Co Longford, along with other participants from the four provinces carried the Respect and Community Games flags. Also in attendance was Mayor of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan, President National CG Gerry Davenport, General VP Joe Fox and National Secretary Shirley Maloney.



Shirley thanked all area managers, parents and county managers Siobhan Hynes, James Hynes and Charlene Oates, who looked after all participants over the weekend and also to youth official Megan Forbes and adult officials Betty Fox and Mary Forbes.



She concluded, “We would also like to thank all the National CG staff and official volunteers who worked so hard over the National Festival Finals weekend ensuring that all events ran smoothly and successfully.”