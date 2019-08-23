GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Elaynna Kelly, Lauren Kelly, Emma Wang, Emer Collins, Clodagh Gill, Mark Conroy, Daire O’Connor and Grace Sheehy at the Aldi Community Games August Festival which took place at the University of Limerick last weekend, helping to celebrate 20 years of Aldi in Ireland this year!

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

All Ireland Champions: The Killoe U15 Boys Futsal team, with coaches Martina Igoe and Mark Leonard, who won gold medals at the Aldi Community Games National Festival in the University of Limerick last weekend

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Edgeworthstown athletes in the medals: All Ireland gold medal winner in the U14 girls 100m Funmi Talabi and silver medal winner Jack Belton U14 boys 100m at the Aldi Community Games National Festival in the University of Limerick

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Aldi Community Games National silver medal winners: The Edgeworthstown U15 mixed relay team pictured following the final at the University of Limerick

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Hannah Murphy (Legan / Ballycloughan) proudly displays her bronze medal following the U8 60m girls B competition

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Joshua O'Reilly (Ballymahon/Forgney), who completed in the U14 javelin, pictured with the Mayor of Limerick Michael Sheahan at the Aldi Community Games National Festival

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Longford's Sarah McPhillips (Ardagh Moydow Glen), pictured on right, in action in the U16 200m at the Aldi Community Games National Festival

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Millie Flanagan (Kenagh) who came 9th overall in the U14 girls shot putt competition at the Aldi Community Games National Festival

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

Izzy Masterson (Edgeworthstown) who reached the National Final in the U10 100m. Izzy, who is only 8 years old, ran a terrific race in the University of Limerick

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

The Edgeworthstown U12 girls relay team who represented Longford at the Aldi Community Games National Festival in UL last weekend

GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival

National & Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney, Mayor of Limerick Michael Sheahan and Longford & Leinster Community Games Chairperson Joe Fox