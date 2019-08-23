GALLERY | Lots of memorable moments for Longford at Aldi Community Games National Festival
It was a very successful and busy weekend for the County Longford contingent at the Aldi Community Games National Festival in the University of Limerick.
Aldi, main sponsors of National Community Games, are celebrating twenty years of being in Ireland.
The Killoe U15 Boys Futsal team and Edgeworthstown’s Funmi Talabi (U14 Girls 100m) brought home gold medals, with silver medals being captured by Edgeworthstown’s Jack Belton (U14 Boys 100m) and the Edgeworthstown U15 Mixed relay team.
Hannah Murphy (Legan/Ballycloughan) won a bronze medal following her fine run in the Girls U8 60m B Final.
Click on the arrow top right of each photograph above to enjoy this selection of images from the Aldi Community Games National Festival
