Eighty-five Longford children competing at Aldi Community Games National Festival this weekend in UL
Sister and brother, Aisling and Ciaran Brown represent Longford in the Long Puck at the Aldi Community Games National Festival this weekend in the University of Limerick
Longford participants, managers and supporters are looking forward to the Aldi Community Games National Festival in the University of Limerick this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 17 & 18.
Eighty-five Longford children will be competing in the eagerly anticipated track and field events, along with the Killoe U15 boys futsal team.
Longford Community Games has enjoyed much success at national level over the years and since this is the county’s Golden Jubilee they’ll be hoping to mark it with some medals.
Longford and National secretary Shirley Maloney explained that all participant and manager ID cards, athletic singlets and numbers, along with County Manager contact numbers were distributed to areas at county committee meeting last Friday.
The full track and events timetables are available on the Longford Community Games Facebook page and on the National Community Games website.
U14 BOYS JAVELIN
Joshua O’Reilly (Ballymahon/Forgney)
U12 BOYS BALL THROW
Eoin O’Hara (Granard)
U12 GIRLS BALL THROW
Grace McVeigh (Clonguish)
U16 BOYS DISCUS
Oliver Kupen (Edgeworthstown)
U16 GIRLS DISCUS
Cora O’Neill (Edgeworthstown)
U14 GIRLS LONG JUMP
Lily Hogan (Lanesboro)
U14 GIRLS SHOT PUTT
Millie Flanagan (Kenagh)
U14 BOYS SHOT PUTT
Diarmuid Glennon (Clonbroney)
U14 GIRLS LONG PUCK
Aisling Brown (Edgeworthstown)
U12 BOYS LONG PUCK
Ciaran Brown (Edgeworthstown)
U14 GIRLS 800M
Kaela Brady (Dromard)
U14 BOYS 800M
Stephen McGinnity (Kenagh)
U16 BOYS 1500M
Eoin Kiernan (Legan/Ballycloughan)
U8 GIRLS 60M
Hannah Murphy (Legan/Ballycloughan)
U8 BOYS 60M
Tom Donohoe (Killoe)
U8 BOYS 80M
Tiernan O’Reilly (Dromard)
U8 GIRLS 80M
Saoirse Feeney (Lanesboro)
U10 GIRLS 100M
Izzy Masterso (Edgeworthstown)
U10 BOYS 100M
Ryan Kenny (Kenagh)
U12 GIRLS 100M
Clara Forbes (Ballymahon/Forgney)
U12 BOYS 100M
Cormac Mulligan (Dromard)
U16 GIRLS 100M
Jaden Hussey (Edgeworthstown)
U14 GIRLS 100M
Funmi Talabi (Edgeworthstown)
U14 BOYS 100M
Jack Belton (Edgeworthstown)
U16 BOYS 100M
Ali Iqual (Edgeworthstown)
U14 BOYS HURDLES
Sean Egan (Carrickedmond)
U14 GIRLS HURDLES
Sinead McKeon (Killoe)
U16 GIRLS 200M
Sarah McPhillips (AMG)
U16 BOYS 200M
Alam Fahed (Edgeworthstown)
U10 GIRLS HURDLES
Mia Lynn (Edgeworthstown)
U10 BOYS HURDLES
Cian Hamill (Kenagh)
U10 BOYS 200M
Robbie Rowan (Kenagh)
U10 GIRLS 200M
Sarah Connolly (Clonguish)
U12 GIRLS 600M
Rachel Keenan (AMG)
U12 BOYS 600M
William McEntire (Dromard)
RELAYS
U10 MIXED RELAY: Clonguish
U12 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown
U12 BOYS RELAY: Ardagh / Moydow / Glen
U13 MIXED RELAY: Ballymahon / Forgney
U14 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown
U14 BOYS RELAY: Edgeworthstown
U15 MIXED RELAY: Edgeworthstown
U16 MIXED RELAY 200M: Edgeworthstown
TEAM EVENTS
U15 BOYS FUTSAL: Killoe
