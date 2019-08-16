Eighty-five Longford children competing at Aldi Community Games National Festival this weekend in UL

Longford participants, managers and supporters are looking forward to the Aldi Community Games National Festival in the University of Limerick this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 17 & 18.



Eighty-five Longford children will be competing in the eagerly anticipated track and field events, along with the Killoe U15 boys futsal team.



Longford Community Games has enjoyed much success at national level over the years and since this is the county’s Golden Jubilee they’ll be hoping to mark it with some medals.



Longford and National secretary Shirley Maloney explained that all participant and manager ID cards, athletic singlets and numbers, along with County Manager contact numbers were distributed to areas at county committee meeting last Friday.



The full track and events timetables are available on the Longford Community Games Facebook page and on the National Community Games website.



U14 BOYS JAVELIN

Joshua O’Reilly (Ballymahon/Forgney)



U12 BOYS BALL THROW

Eoin O’Hara (Granard)



U12 GIRLS BALL THROW

Grace McVeigh (Clonguish)



U16 BOYS DISCUS

Oliver Kupen (Edgeworthstown)



U16 GIRLS DISCUS

Cora O’Neill (Edgeworthstown)



U14 GIRLS LONG JUMP

Lily Hogan (Lanesboro)



U14 GIRLS SHOT PUTT

Millie Flanagan (Kenagh)



U14 BOYS SHOT PUTT

Diarmuid Glennon (Clonbroney)



U14 GIRLS LONG PUCK

Aisling Brown (Edgeworthstown)



U12 BOYS LONG PUCK

Ciaran Brown (Edgeworthstown)



U14 GIRLS 800M

Kaela Brady (Dromard)



U14 BOYS 800M

Stephen McGinnity (Kenagh)



U16 BOYS 1500M

Eoin Kiernan (Legan/Ballycloughan)



U8 GIRLS 60M

Hannah Murphy (Legan/Ballycloughan)



U8 BOYS 60M

Tom Donohoe (Killoe)



U8 BOYS 80M

Tiernan O’Reilly (Dromard)



U8 GIRLS 80M

Saoirse Feeney (Lanesboro)



U10 GIRLS 100M

Izzy Masterso (Edgeworthstown)



U10 BOYS 100M

Ryan Kenny (Kenagh)



U12 GIRLS 100M

Clara Forbes (Ballymahon/Forgney)



U12 BOYS 100M

Cormac Mulligan (Dromard)



U16 GIRLS 100M

Jaden Hussey (Edgeworthstown)



U14 GIRLS 100M

Funmi Talabi (Edgeworthstown)



U14 BOYS 100M

Jack Belton (Edgeworthstown)



U16 BOYS 100M

Ali Iqual (Edgeworthstown)



U14 BOYS HURDLES

Sean Egan (Carrickedmond)



U14 GIRLS HURDLES

Sinead McKeon (Killoe)



U16 GIRLS 200M

Sarah McPhillips (AMG)



U16 BOYS 200M

Alam Fahed (Edgeworthstown)



U10 GIRLS HURDLES

Mia Lynn (Edgeworthstown)



U10 BOYS HURDLES

Cian Hamill (Kenagh)



U10 BOYS 200M

Robbie Rowan (Kenagh)



U10 GIRLS 200M

Sarah Connolly (Clonguish)



U12 GIRLS 600M

Rachel Keenan (AMG)



U12 BOYS 600M

William McEntire (Dromard)

RELAYS

U10 MIXED RELAY: Clonguish

U12 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown

U12 BOYS RELAY: Ardagh / Moydow / Glen

U13 MIXED RELAY: Ballymahon / Forgney

U14 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown

U14 BOYS RELAY: Edgeworthstown

U15 MIXED RELAY: Edgeworthstown

U16 MIXED RELAY 200M: Edgeworthstown

TEAM EVENTS

U15 BOYS FUTSAL: Killoe