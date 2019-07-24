GALLERY | Great celebrations as Longford ladies capture All-Ireland glory

Longford captured their first All-Ireland U16 B Ladies Football title since 2011 when they defeated Waterford by eleven points this evening, 4-15 to 3-7, in St Brendan's Park, Birr.

In 2016, Longford were All-Ireland U16 C champions, so this evening's impressive win preserved their 100% record in U16 Finals!

Longford goalkeeper Riane McGrath was named Player of the Match and Lauren McGuire accepted the cup on behalf of her triumphant team mates.

