Following in his father's footsteps! Joy for Smyth clan as Cnoc Mhuire Granard win Longford Post Primary Schools title

There was a nice bit of family history created when Cnoc Mhuire Granard defeated Mercy Ballymahon en-route to capturing the Fr McGee Cup at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park during the week.

Over thirty years ago, James Smyth, captained Cnoc Mhuire as they won the Longford Post Primary Schools Final, and on Thursday afternoon last, his son Edward, was part of the successful Cnoc Mhuire team.

Ed starred at full back and Cnoc Mhuire were also boosted by a powerful performances from centre back PJ Masterson and mid-fielder James Wilson.

At the full time whistle, Cnoc Mhuire, coached by James Carroll, were 5-10 to 0-10 winners over their Ballymahon opponents and the scorer-in-chief and player of the match was Cian Madden, who helped himself to a hugely impressive 2-7 personal haul.

