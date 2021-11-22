Longford Leader gallery: Longford plays its part in Remembrance Sunday

Longford town was brought to a standstill last weekend as it remembered over 2,000 of its former sons who took part in World War One.
Organised by the Longford ONE branch, here are some of the many pictures which were taken on the day.
IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed the roll-out of GLAS payments to 34,000 participants under the scheme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.