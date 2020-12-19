John Pridmore to address Mary's Meals Longford gathering and make Christmas draws  

Once again, in spite of shutdowns and closure, Mary’s Meals in Longford have organised donations for a Christmas Hamper, sponsored by Louis Herterich, and several other locally sourced spot prizes from businesses and others.

The draw for the winners is on this Monday, December 21 on the Market Square, Longford town at 7pm.

Dolores Kiernan of Mary's Meals Longford said, "We are delighted to have John Pridmore, reformed East End Enforcer and all round bad boy, to come to speak to us and also make the various draws.

"We wish to sincerely thank everyone who donated to Mary’s Meals for this Christmas draw, the “Guess the Weight of the Christmas Cake”, etc. Every cent is being accounted for, every volunteer in Longford is truly a volunteer. Every cent collected by Longford Mary’s Meals is lodged into the only bank account that Mary’s Meals Ireland operate.

"John Pridmore opened that account in Carrick-on-Shannon. Mary’s Meals started with the story of a very bad boy who went through a great reformation. We, in Longford, continue to follow his new vision.

"We would love to give a great Longford welcome to John Pridmore because through him Longford Mary’s Meals are joining in the continual battle to feed over 1,667,067 hungry children while at school. Every cent helps.

"It takes €18.30 to feed a child, in school for a year, even in a pandemic year, so please, please come to listen to John’s story and see how a truly reformed Gangster has change his life and the lives of so many others."

Mrs Kiernan added, "On behalf of Mary’s Meals in Longford may we take this opportunity firstly to say a sincere thank you to the people for your generosity. Per head of population I understand Longford made the largest amount of money for Mary’s Meals during our recent virtual walk, we are now adding to that great effort with all your donations.

"May we also wish each and every one a very happy, holy, joyful and blessed Christmas. We looking forward to a healthy and generous spirit for all throughout 2021 as we hope to continue raising funds to feed the hungry throughout the world."