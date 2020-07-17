Longford County Council employees and elected members 2km Challenge raises €2,000 for St Christopher’s

Longford County Council Human Resources and Sports Partnership teamed up to organise a National Workplace Health and Wellbeing Day on May 1, 2020 for employees and elected members for the first time.

Longford County Council designed a number of online physical activities for the day, conscious that many employees were working remotely and social distancing during Covid-19.



The aim was to create something that would involve everyone and create a positive atmosphere.



Three online fitness classes took place over the course of the day, commencing with Yoga at 7am with Martha, Lunchtime Bodyweight Workout at 1pm with Brendan and the day concluded with Pilates at 7pm with Lisa.



It was a day full of exercise, which of course not only has its physical benefits but also its mental health benefits.

A large number of staff and elected members got involved creating a nice social interaction.



In conjunction, Longford County Council launched their 2KM Challenge throughout the day, where employees and elected members completed the challenge by running, walking, crawling or cycling and then nominated colleagues via email to take part in the challenge and made a donation to St Christopher’s Service Longford.

Altogether, the response was unbelievable from employees and elected members, a total of €2,000 has been raised to present to St Christopher’s Services.

Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator Sarah Mulligan said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took part in the day and we are looking forward to next year already.”