Exciting times for Granard as Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre reopens and work on lake area begins

There was a great buzz of activity and excitement at Granard's impressive Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre as the digging of archaeological test pits for the lake area at the complex got underway.

The diggers were on site yesterday, Wednesday, July 8, and the lake will be a central feature of the 15 acre Norman Living History Village planned at the €3.8 million Granard Motte Heritage Park.

The Granard Motte Heritage Park promises to be a game changer for tourism in the region and will be a key attraction in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

In July, 2019, state tourism agency Fáilte Ireland allocated €640,000 towards the development of the Norman Living History Village.

Combined with almost €3m in rural regeneration monies and funding from Longford County Council, it brings the overall cost of the project to virtually €4m.

It is anticipated that the Heritage Park will bring in the region of 40,000 people a year into the north Longford area when it is fully operational and will provide 25-30 jobs.

Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre is open every day, 10am to 5pm, to visitors and the centre is registered with Failte Ireland's Covid-19 Safety Charter.

You can book visits online via their staggered entry system on www.knightsandconquests.ie

All employees at Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre have successfully completed Fáilte Ireland’s Infection Prevention Control for Tourism Businesses course.



Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority in Ireland, recently launched the Covid-19 Safety Charter, which is an Irish Government-endorsed initiative to reinforce confidence in domestic and overseas visitors in tourism businesses.



The Covid-19 Safety Charter aims to reassure all visitors that the tourism and hospitality businesses that they visit have committed to adhere to the correct safety measures and hygiene protocols.



Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village just outside Ballymahon has also registered with Fáilte Ireland's Covid-19 Safety Charter.