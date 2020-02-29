GALLERY| Sister Elizabeth Brady RSM celebrates turning 100

Born on February 17, 1920 in Cloncovid, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, Elizabeth Brady attended her local national school and she received her secondary education in Mercy Convent, Ballymahon.

She entered the Novitiate of The Mercy Congregation in Ballymahon in 1938 and made her First Profession there in 1941.

She attended Carysfort Training College 1942-1944 and taught infants, first and second classes in Ballymahon girls’ school 1944-1959. She taught in the newly opened girls’ primary school in Lanesboro 1959-1960 and returned then to become teaching principal in Ballymahon school 1960-1967, assistant teacher 1967-1970 and vice-principal to 1977.

During these teaching years she also had special responsibilities of Novice Mistress and Leader, alternatively, at the convent.

She was missioned to Iceland, as Superior of the group of Sisters who went there 1977-1983 after which she returned to Ballymahon primary school until her retirement in the Irish system in 1985.

She taught in Ely, Nevada, 1990- 1992 and again 1994-1996 when she returned to Ballymahon and lived happily there until her transfer to Shalom Convent, Edgeworthstown Community and more recently to Our Lady’s Manor. During her years in education the extra-curricular activities she enjoyed most were taking part with teachers and children in school tours, concerts, musicals, teaching percussion band and preparing the children to take part in drama: in both Irish and English.

She encouraged all children in their singing and dancing talents, to present themselves on stage in concerts and to enjoy their own and others’ achievements.

On Sunday, February 16, Fr Peter Beglan, assisted by Mgr Pat Early celebrated a special Mass of Thanksgiving for Sr Elizabeth in Our Lady’s Manor Chapel. The Ballymahon choir, many of them past pupils were all there to sing with organist, Padraig McGowan and conductor, Mary Casey, both also past pupils of Ballymahon.

Elizabeth’s sister, Bridie and her brother, Eddie with their families and extended families as well as all her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends, teaching colleagues and friends from Ballymahon and Lanesboro, parishioners of Edgeworthstown and many Mercy Sisters filled the lovely Chapel in Our Lady’s Manor, for the special occasion and enjoyed the great celebratory party after, thanks to all who had prepared and given so generously of their time and expertise in arranging and serving the lovely food.

The very special cake came from Ballymahon, made and decorated by Una Flynn of Una’s Bakery.

We thank Elizabeth for all her great years among us and for all her years of very devoted service in all the places she has lived. We thank her family for sharing her with us and we continue to share with all the great and on-going memory-making events of her time and work and faithful service.

Go mbeire tú beo go breithlá 101, Elizabeth!

