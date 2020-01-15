GALLERY| Property marking event hosted by Legan community alert group

Legan community alert group recently hosted a property marking day, Saturday January 11, at St Ann’s Hall, Ballycloughan.

Granard Gardaí had with them the property marking machine, which can be used to mark any items of value with an eircode which can be used to identify items if they are ever stolen.

Members of the general public were invited along on the day to have some of their valuables marked.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

