GALLERY| Success keeps coming for members of Longford's Mosstown Riding club

Mosstown Riding Club members were in impressive form at the AIRC National Festival which was held over two days, June 8 & 9, at Mullingar Equestrian Centre.

Mosstown members competed in all three disciplines. The festival consists of competitions held in show jumping, dressage and showing and 2,022 entries were received.

Mosstown Riding Club excelled in all three disciplines - supreme championships were won, along with championships, reserve championships and placings in classes in showing, national champions in dressage along with several placings, national champion in show jumping and again several placings across the grades.

On the Saturday night there is an entertainment competition in which the eight different regions around the country compete.

Mosstown are one of eleven clubs in the Midlands and this year the Midlands took the Glitterball Trophy.

Dressage

Open Dressage: 1st Thomasina O'Reilly

Open Dressage Long Arena: 2nd Thomasina O'Reilly

Advanced Primary: Emer O'Donnell 2nd in Section, Emer Lyons also 2nd in her Section. As there are two sections a final ride off is held in which the top 3 from each section compete. The Ride off was won by Emer O'Donnell making her the Advanced Primary Dressage Champion and Emer Lyons was placed 5th

Primary Dressage: Orla Owens 2nd in Section and again as there were 2 sections a final ride off is held in which Orla was placed 4th.

Advanced Primary Prix Caprilli Dressage: 6th Barbara Maguire.

Dressage to Music: Sarah Phelan 6th

Fancy Dress Pairs Dressage: Sue Moles and Orlaigh Proctor 2nd

Show Jumping

Advanced Intermediate: Aine McLoughlin 3rd and 4th, Carla Esler 6th

Advanced Primary Team: Ria Shaughnessy, Anne Nixon, Cathy Cuffe and Bernie Whyte

Primary Team: Caitriona Egan, Marissa Hebron, Orlaigh Proctor, Sarah Phelan 4th.

Team Challenge: Tom Whyte, Aine McLoughlin Lesley Fitzgerald 5th

Intermediate Team: Claire Mulleady, Mark Mulleady, Patricia Newman, Anne Burns 3rd

Young Horse Show Jumping: 1st Tom Whyte

Advanced Primary Show Jumping: Ria Shaughnessy 5th

Primary Show Jumping: Caitriona Egan 4th

Showing

Small Hunters 1st Anne Nixon, 4th Thomasina O'Reilly

4 Year Olds: 4th Carla Esler

Championship Saturday: Champion Anne Nixon, Reserve Champion Thomasina O'Reilly

Supreme Championship Saturday: Winner Anne Nixon, Reserve Thomasina O'Reilly

Side Saddle: 1st Thomasina O'Reilly

Connemara Class: 1st Thomasina O'Reilly

Supreme Championship Sunday Winner: Thomasina O'Reilly

Primary Showing: 1st Orla Owens

Primary Showing Championship Sunday: Orla Owens Reserve

Supreme Showing Championship Sunday: Orla Owens Reserve

Advanced Primary Performance Hunter: 1st Anne Nixon

Working Hunter Championship: Tom Whyte 4th

Handy Horse Advanced Primary: Sue Moles 3rd, Cathy Cuffe 5th.

Also competing were Ruth Harrison, Annemarie Harbourne, Bernie Whyte, Claire Hulston, Mary McEntee.

