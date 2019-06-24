GALLERY| Success keeps coming for members of Longford's Mosstown Riding club
Mosstown Riding Club members were in impressive form at the AIRC National Festival which was held over two days, June 8 & 9, at Mullingar Equestrian Centre.
Mosstown members competed in all three disciplines. The festival consists of competitions held in show jumping, dressage and showing and 2,022 entries were received.
Mosstown Riding Club excelled in all three disciplines - supreme championships were won, along with championships, reserve championships and placings in classes in showing, national champions in dressage along with several placings, national champion in show jumping and again several placings across the grades.
On the Saturday night there is an entertainment competition in which the eight different regions around the country compete.
Mosstown are one of eleven clubs in the Midlands and this year the Midlands took the Glitterball Trophy.
Dressage
- Open Dressage: 1st Thomasina O'Reilly
- Open Dressage Long Arena: 2nd Thomasina O'Reilly
- Advanced Primary: Emer O'Donnell 2nd in Section, Emer Lyons also 2nd in her Section. As there are two sections a final ride off is held in which the top 3 from each section compete. The Ride off was won by Emer O'Donnell making her the Advanced Primary Dressage Champion and Emer Lyons was placed 5th
- Primary Dressage: Orla Owens 2nd in Section and again as there were 2 sections a final ride off is held in which Orla was placed 4th.
- Advanced Primary Prix Caprilli Dressage: 6th Barbara Maguire.
- Dressage to Music: Sarah Phelan 6th
- Fancy Dress Pairs Dressage: Sue Moles and Orlaigh Proctor 2nd
Show Jumping
- Advanced Intermediate: Aine McLoughlin 3rd and 4th, Carla Esler 6th
- Advanced Primary Team: Ria Shaughnessy, Anne Nixon, Cathy Cuffe and Bernie Whyte
- Primary Team: Caitriona Egan, Marissa Hebron, Orlaigh Proctor, Sarah Phelan 4th.
- Team Challenge: Tom Whyte, Aine McLoughlin Lesley Fitzgerald 5th
- Intermediate Team: Claire Mulleady, Mark Mulleady, Patricia Newman, Anne Burns 3rd
- Young Horse Show Jumping: 1st Tom Whyte
- Advanced Primary Show Jumping: Ria Shaughnessy 5th
- Primary Show Jumping: Caitriona Egan 4th
Showing
- Small Hunters 1st Anne Nixon, 4th Thomasina O'Reilly
- 4 Year Olds: 4th Carla Esler
- Championship Saturday: Champion Anne Nixon, Reserve Champion Thomasina O'Reilly
- Supreme Championship Saturday: Winner Anne Nixon, Reserve Thomasina O'Reilly
- Side Saddle: 1st Thomasina O'Reilly
- Connemara Class: 1st Thomasina O'Reilly
- Supreme Championship Sunday Winner: Thomasina O'Reilly
- Primary Showing: 1st Orla Owens
- Primary Showing Championship Sunday: Orla Owens Reserve
- Supreme Showing Championship Sunday: Orla Owens Reserve
- Advanced Primary Performance Hunter: 1st Anne Nixon
- Working Hunter Championship: Tom Whyte 4th
- Handy Horse Advanced Primary: Sue Moles 3rd, Cathy Cuffe 5th.
- Also competing were Ruth Harrison, Annemarie Harbourne, Bernie Whyte, Claire Hulston, Mary McEntee.
