Pictures: Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball
Reporter:
News Reporter
25 Aug 2018
Email:
newsroom@longfordleader.ie
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Jade Gill, Tamara and Tonicha Lee, Phemo Mosepele, Amy O'Rourke, Áine Barry, Kelly Norton Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Orla Macken, Greta Notkute, Eva Rapkauskoute Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Sari Hallaj, Angie Sheadwell, Keith Gray, Sarah Ryan, Caoimhe Collins, Oisin Washington, Amy Harper, Paul Walshe, Shauna Hackett, Aaron Nelson Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Ariel Cass, Aoife Donohoe Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Leah Devlin, Emma McGoey Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Tadhg McNevin, Patrick O'Boyle, Enda Bracken, Paul McKenna, Euan Finneran Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Niamh Lyons, Atlanta Finnan, Rachel Coyle, Ariel Cass Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Rian Greene, Eve Nerney Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Tadhg McNevin, Euan Finneran Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Christine Gaynor, Adam Fenelon Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Ciara Farrell, Shauna Murphy Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Jade Gill, Keith Gray Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Dylan Ryan, Nicole Bohan Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball Alex Gorman, Rian Greene, Eve Nerney, Robin Duke, Aisling Smith, Michael McCann, Nessa Brady. Orla Nevin, Shauna Hackett Photo by Shelley Corcoran
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Longford Leader, Leader House, Dublin Road, Co Longford Email: newsroom@longfordleader.ie Telephone: 043 3345241
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Longford Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Longford area. For the best up to date information relating to Longford and the surrounding areas visit us at Longford Leader regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on