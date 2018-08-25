Pictures: Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball

Mean Scoil Mhuire students celebrate the end of another school year with their graduation ball

Jade Gill, Tamara and Tonicha Lee, Phemo Mosepele, Amy O'Rourke, Áine Barry, Kelly Norton Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Orla Macken, Greta Notkute, Eva Rapkauskoute Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Sari Hallaj, Angie Sheadwell, Keith Gray, Sarah Ryan, Caoimhe Collins, Oisin Washington, Amy Harper, Paul Walshe, Shauna Hackett, Aaron Nelson Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Ariel Cass, Aoife Donohoe Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Leah Devlin, Emma McGoey Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Tadhg McNevin, Patrick O'Boyle, Enda Bracken, Paul McKenna, Euan Finneran Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Niamh Lyons, Atlanta Finnan, Rachel Coyle, Ariel Cass Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Rian Greene, Eve Nerney Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Tadhg McNevin, Euan Finneran Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Christine Gaynor, Adam Fenelon Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Ciara Farrell, Shauna Murphy Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Jade Gill, Keith Gray Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Dylan Ryan, Nicole Bohan Photo by Shelley Corcoran