Pictures: Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards

Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards

5th and 6th year prefects with Vic-Principal Mairead Lyons and Principal Aoife Mulrennan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Vic-Principal Mairead Lyons with Ceist Award Winner 6th year's Alison Reid with Principal Aoife Mulrennan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Una Byrne with school girl of the year Dorota Jaszczak and principal Aoife Mulrennan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Bronze Presidents award winners Niamh Brady, Claire Farrelly, Beibhinn Mulcahy and Tracher Edel McCaffery. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

2nd year srudent of the year runner up Grace Lyons and Niamh Craig with the winner Tabitha Richard Akinyemi with teacher Kevin Scully. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Art Award went to Ariel Cass, Music Award went to Livia Curejova, Literature Award Jude Gill and Daniela Rana who wrote a book. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Emilt Bonsu, Laura Corcoran, Eimear Bracken, Grace Kenny, Sophie Mulhern and Caoilainn Morgan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

3rd year student of the year runners up Niamh Earley and Elizabeth O'Boyle with winner Any Delvin and teacher Kevin Scully. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Vic-Principal Mairead Lyons and Principal Aoife Mulrennan with Ceist Award 1st year runner up Emily Bonsu, 2nd year runner up Paulina Szwarczak, Winner 6th class Alison Reid, 3rd year runner up Adriana Voloshyna and 5th Year runner up Caoimhe Collins. Photo: Michelle Ghee.