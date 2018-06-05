Pictures: Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards

Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards 5th and 6th year prefects with Vic-Principal Mairead Lyons and Principal Aoife Mulrennan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards Vic-Principal Mairead Lyons with Ceist Award Winner 6th year's Alison Reid with Principal Aoife Mulrennan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards Una Byrne with school girl of the year Dorota Jaszczak and principal Aoife Mulrennan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards Bronze Presidents award winners Niamh Brady, Claire Farrelly, Beibhinn Mulcahy and Tracher Edel McCaffery. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards 2nd year srudent of the year runner up Grace Lyons and Niamh Craig with the winner Tabitha Richard Akinyemi with teacher Kevin Scully. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards Art Award went to Ariel Cass, Music Award went to Livia Curejova, Literature Award Jude Gill and Daniela Rana who wrote a book. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards Emilt Bonsu, Laura Corcoran, Eimear Bracken, Grace Kenny, Sophie Mulhern and Caoilainn Morgan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards 3rd year student of the year runners up Niamh Earley and Elizabeth O'Boyle with winner Any Delvin and teacher Kevin Scully. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards Vic-Principal Mairead Lyons and Principal Aoife Mulrennan with Ceist Award 1st year runner up Emily Bonsu, 2nd year runner up Paulina Szwarczak, Winner 6th class Alison Reid, 3rd year runner up Adriana Voloshyna and 5th Year runner up Caoimhe Collins. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Student Awards Laeving Cert results for 2017 Lisa Compton with Vic-Principal Mairead Lyons and Mary Morrissey on behalf of Katie Morrissey. Photo: Michelle Ghee.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Longford Leader, Leader House, Dublin Road, Co Longford Email: newsroom@longfordleader.ie Telephone: 043 3345241
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Longford Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Longford area. For the best up to date information relating to Longford and the surrounding areas visit us at Longford Leader regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on