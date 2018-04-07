Pictures: Breege Gallagher Memorial Cycle in Granard

Breege Gallagher Memorial Cycle

Louise Brennan, Martina McCormack, Joe Leonard, Seán and Oran Clarke, Ann and Francis Gilna get set for the off.

Trisha McCormack, Michelle Robinson, John Clarke, Martina McCormac

Page and Annie Mulvey at the memorial cycle in Granard.

Louise Brennan, Mary Clarke, Kathleen Brennan and Teresa Gallagher.

Francis Brennan, Marie Monaghan, Seamus Maguire, Jimmy Brady, Kieran O'Reilly. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Dearbhla Rabbitte, Brona Smith, Fiona Macken, Marie Monaghan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Madeline Doyle, Marina Armatage, Oniesa Owens enjoying proceedings.

Terry McCormack Cycle Group, Killoe; Paul Mollaghan, Kevin Corcoran, John Clarke and John Bracken in Granard for the cycle.

idan Keogh, John Clarke and John Bracken at the cycle in Granard.

Colin and Martin Gilna get set for the Breege Gallagher Memorial Cycle.

arl Nolan and Adrian Flynn all geared up and ready to go.