PICTURES | Freewheelers MC stage successful Midlands Toy Run

The 14th annual Freewheelers MC MidlandsToy Run in aid of the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and Teach Fáilte women and children's refuge took place on Sunday, December 5.

The Freewheelers MC has been in existence for over forty years with chapters all over the country.

This event was hosted by the North-Central chapter, which is based in Westmeath, Longford, Laois and Offaly.

The run which had a large number in attendance commenced at the Plaza in Kinnegad.

The run itself proceeded from there to its first stop at Mullingar Hospital, where Santa who was brought on the back of a trike dropped presents for the children's ward.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, these presents were exchanged at the door to keep all parties safe.

Next stop was to Teach Fáilte, where once again Santa handed out presents to the delighted children.

Teach Fáilte provided hot soup and refreshment for the very cold bikers, which was greatly appreciated.

After all of the children got to see Santa, the Freewheelers MC also presented an incredible €1,865 to Fildelma for the refuge, which had been raised over the day.

The club would like to thank all those who came out in support on a very cold and icy day, and for their generosity for two very worthy causes.

The Freewheelers MC looks forward to seeing everyone again next year, and at future events.