Residents in the Granard area of Longford get checking those Lotto tickets

Residents in the Granard area of Longford and in the seaside town of Bray are being urged to check their Lotto tickets carefully today after two players came within just one number each of the life-changing €11,857,358 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw.

The two lucky ticket holders both matched five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund of €123,846 in the Wednesday night draw.

The Longford winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Londis on Main Street in Granard to win €61,923.

The Wicklow winner scooped their share after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Centra on Boghall Road in Bray.

The winning numbers for last night’s (25th August) Lotto draw were: 01, 21, 28, 30, 43, 45 and the bonus was 02.

The two winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets, which are both now worth €61,923, and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Excitement continues to grow for Lotto players all over the country as there was no winner of last night’s massive €11,857,358 jackpot. This means that Saturday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €12.5 million. The jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and a potential winner this weekend could become the 6th winner of the Lotto jackpot in 2021. We are reminding players who are dreaming of becoming the next Lotto jackpot winner that tickets can be purchased in-store, in-app or at www.lottery.ie and that the cut-off time for ticket sales is 7.45pm on Saturday evening.”

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has also confirmed that the Tesco customer in Ardkeen, Co. Waterford who won the special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize of €1,005,000 in last Friday’s (20th August) draw has made contact and arrangements are being made to contact their prize.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. Since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago, €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.