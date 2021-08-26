Great Longford comeback just fails as Meath hold out to win the Leinster minor title

Fumni Talabi pictured in action for Longford against Meath in the Leinster Minor 'A' final in Kinnegad on Wednesday evening Photo: Syl Healy
A great Longford comeback just failed as Meath held out to win the Ladies Football Leinster Minor ‘A’ Championship title in a very exciting final at the Kinnegad grounds on Wednesday evening.
Meath . . . 2-9 Longford . . . 1-10
Dominant Meath were nine points ahead approaching the break but a goal from Melissa O’Kane in first half stoppage time gave Longford some hope as they trailed by 2-6 to 1-3.
Longford produced a terrific second half display and cut the gap to just one point in the 60th minute. Try as they might they couldn’t engineer the equalising score and Meath got an insurance point in stoppage time to clinch the victory.
Longford were left to rue their first half performance. They didn’t get their opening score until the 13th minute; a pointed free from the boot of Grace Shannon. When they gradually got into the game they really put it up to Meath and they will wonder what might have been but for their slow start.
MEATH: Aoibheann Corcoran; Alanna Reilly, Ciara Lawlor, Emma Regan; Karla Kealy, Emma Jane McKeon, Katie Lenehen; Ellen Brodigan, Rachel Casserly (1-1); Kirsten Massey, Olivia O’Halloran, Orlaith Mallon (0-3,1f); Nicole Smith (0-2), Lara O’Neill (1-0), Ciara Smyth (0-3,1f).
Subs:- Amy O’Leary for K Massey (39 mins); Tori Foster for O Mallon (44 mins); Niamh McEntee for R Casserly (55 mins); Amy O’Dowd for N Smyth (55 mins).
LONGFORD: Riane McGrath (Killoe); Elle Lynn (Mostrim), Ella Duggan (Clonguish), Fumni Talabi (Mostrim); Aoife Donnelly (St. Helen’s Drumlish), Caoimhe McCormack (Carrickedmond), Leah Shannon (Carrickedmond); Grace Shannon (Longford Slashers, 0-6, 5fs), Melissa O’Kane (Grattans, 1-1); Ella O’Reilly (Mullinalaghta), Lauren McGuire (Carrickedmond, 0-3, 2fs), Katelyn McKeon (Clonguish); Kara Shannon (Longford Slashers), Kamille Burke (Clonguish), Zara Mulvihill (Rathcline).
Subs:- Casey McNamara (Carrickedmond) for Z Mulvihill (26 mins); Teni Alaba for A Donnelly (55 mins).
Referee: Paul Burke (Louth).
