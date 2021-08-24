PICTURES | Faoin Spéir brings live music to appreciative Longford audience

The Faoin Spéir events of the weekend proved to be a high calibre feast of live music entertainment, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in Longford since the Summer Festival of 2019.

Produced in partnership with Backstage Theatre, Republic of Culture and co-funded by Longford County Council and the Arts Council, Faoin Spéir is the first of four unique cultural projects being developed by Longford County Arts Office.

It is an Arts Council funded programme that seeks to bring art works and citizens together to share unique public spaces.

Faoin Spéir Longford focuses on the heritage of Connolly Barracks and its surrounding streets which have been more recently known as The Camlin Quarter.

On Friday night, crowds of music hungry punters braved the elements to witness a fabulous double bill of music from Paddy Casey and The Four of Us. Despite the rain, there was palpable magic between the performers and their audience, and in no time, people were on their feet dancing.

Such was the enthusiasm of the crowd; they demanded a four-song encore and were clearly thankful for the opportunity to see some great live music after such a long spell without it.

Saturday night brought a beautiful mix of the old and new. As the moon shone in temperate skies, crooner Luka Bloom brought his unique mix of folk, trad, and bittersweet lullabies to a hushed and appreciative crowd. Cathey Davey then arrived to turn up the volume with her one-of-a-kind voice, and thumping band.

The weather complemented the cosy atmosphere and it was all perfectly surrounded by the newly designed Longford Musical Heritage Art Project vinyl display panels. The vertical panels which measure 3.5m x 2m each, depict a selection of the wonderful Longford musical memories of the past. They also help to create the ideal outdoor music venue within a suitable open space.

And it was country and western on the menu for Sunday’s performance of Longford legend Declan Nerney. People came from all over, including Tipperary and Monaghan to see the country stalwart.

Home grown talent Laura-Jo Callaghan provided a perfect support act. They were jiving in the aisles. There's no show like a Declan Nerney show.

Longford’s outdoor live music bonanza shows no sign of stopping, with more shows under the Longford Live & Local banner set for Edgeworthstown, Bally- mahon, Newtowncashel, Drumlish and Mullinalaghta in the coming weeks. Follow Republic of Culture and Longford County Council on social media for details.

#FaoinSpéir Longford is an initiative by Longford County Council in partnership with Backstage Theatre Longford and funded by the Arts Council of Ireland.