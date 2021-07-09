Down Memory Lane in Longford: Throwback to yesteryear at Arva's Agricultural Show

The Arva Show has been one of the most well attended agricultural showcases for many years.
Here are some of the many pictures which were taken from its 1999 offering. See if you can spot any faces from amongst the Leader's collection Down Memory Lane.
