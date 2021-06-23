PICTURES | Time capsule will reflect life in Edgeworthstown

New €4.5m community library: A key part of major regeneration of the town

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

A time capsule that is to be buried in the plaza of the new Edgeworthstown community library will reflect life in the town in 2021 and how it coped with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambitious €4.5 million library development is moving ever closer towards completion.

The scaffolding has come down from the front of the building after long delays because of Covid-19 and everyone can now see that the project is progressing well.

This project is a key part of the major regeneration programme of work being carried out by Longford County Council on the town.

Every community, sporting, education and business group in the town were invited on Friday morning last to present an item that best represented their organisation at this time to go into a time capsule that will be buried in the plaza at the front of the building.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Paul Ross, officiated at the event, along with Ballymahon Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Colm Murray.

Cllr Ross thanked everyone for coming and spoke about the great community spirit in the town and how well the community and the local authority worked together to achieve the regeneration of their town.

He said it was the Edgeworthstown Development Association who acquired this ‘wonderful site’ in the centre of the town and gave it to the Council for the development of a new community library. He emphasised that a large car park has also been provided which will be a huge benefit to the town.

Cllr Ross also thanked the Department of Rural and Community Development who provided essential grant funding to Longford County Council towards the completion of the development.

He along, with Cllr Murray, then accepted the items that were presented on the day from each of the organisations.

These ranged from newsletters, photographs, awards, flyers, cd’s, programmes, books and plans of the new building and of course this week's Longford Leader.

Cllr Ross also thanked all the team who were involved in the project included architect Joe Breslin from Lyons Kenny Architects, Rod O Ferrall Site Manager with Adston builders and all the team in Longford County Council including the Regeneration team and the staff of Longford library led by County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds.

County Librarian Mary Reynolds said she was delighted with the way that every organisation in the town responded to the invitation to be included in the time capsule.

Ms Reynolds added, “The library will be a welcoming civic space in the heart of the community where people can meet and connect with each other and will be the go to place for information, leisure, research, education, exhibitions, meetings and much more.”

All of the information contained in the time capsule will be scanned and placed in the library archive so that everyone will remember and celebrate the many great people and organisations that were active in the town in the year 2021.

Ms Reynolds also emphasised that if there were organisations that still wish to have an item included in the capsule that if they submit it by this Friday, June 25 it will be included.

