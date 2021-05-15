Granard leading the charge for National Biodiversty Week 2021

National Biodiversity Week 2021 runs from May 15 to 23 this year and although we can not gather, people are encouraged to explore the rich variety of life in Ireland via a host of wonderful events and activities. From backyard scavenger hunts to biodiversty photography competitions, there's something for all to get involved in.

On the local front, Granard Motte Community Enterprise headed up by Knights and Conquests Education Officer, Déirdre Orme and General Manager, Bartle D'Arcy, are partnering with Granard Tidy Towns Association to engage in training and develop a Biodiversty Action Plan for the area.

Knights and Conquests Education Officer, Déirdre Orme is eager to encourage everyone young and old to take another look at the natural world that surrounds us.

"For many of us growing up in the countryside we're well aware of the beauty of the rich flora and fauna that surrounds us. But unfortunately some of the species that were once plentiful are becoming less common. Part of our plan is to engage in the development of native hedgerows, pollinator friendly planting and habitat creation.

"Hopefully every little step will contribute in some way to conserving our biodiversty and support the great work of Granard Tidy Towns," stated Déirdre.

With all training conducted via zoom up until now, the first phase of the planting action plan begins this week.

In a collaboration with Larry Boland and Susie Gavin of Abbeylara Garden Centre, a rich array of pollinator friendly planting has been sourced from their extensive stock and planting has commenced at the Knights and Conquests Exhibition Centre ahead of their re-opening on June 5.

One of the simplest ways to engage in the Biodiversity plan is to attract bees, butterflies and insects by growing flowers rich in pollen and nectar, such as Lavender, Nepeta, Delphinium, Geranium and Lupinus.

Philip Smith, Chairperson of Granard Tidy Towns Association speaks of how it is hoped the project will be extended to all parts of the town.

"In partnership with Granard Motte Community Enterprise and in conjunction with Green Pine Consultants we are developing a Biodiversity Action Plan that will look at additional initiatives to protect and conserve the biodiversty of Granard.As part of the training programme organised by Longford Community Resources CLG, we aim to highlight the importance of biodiversty and would love to hear from anyone interested in this initiative," stated Philip.

For more information check out Facebook or email granardtidytown2019@ gmail.com.